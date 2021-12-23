ARIES (March 21-April 19). You wouldn't mind things staying the way they are for a while. There's comfort in knowing what's likely to happen next. You'll pick the option that makes you feel relaxed and secure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's an important conversation on the horizon. Think of it as an interview, as it will dictate the future of a relationship. To prepare, consider the best way to talk about and highlight your strengths.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Being completely engaged in an endeavor produces a state of flow powerful enough to dissolve negative emotions, stave off hunger and delay the need for sleep. The longer you can stay in flow, the happier you'll be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The one who helps you isn't waiting for acknowledgement, however if that help goes on for a while without recognition, it won't last. Your enthusiasm will be someone's sweet reward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll apply diligence to finish a job before the day is done. And if you also apply some laziness, you'll likely think of the smartest and most painless way to get it done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The way you view people will impact your experience. Lean into sunshine, trust and positivity. Because whatever you think of people, they will prove you right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What you now think of as a need will soon be reduced to a want or a mere preference. Realizing that you can happily get by with much less will liberate you and make room for interesting new developments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Simple measures like backing up your work will go a long way toward giving you a sense of security. It's not because you think things will go wrong, it's because you're more confident when you know your bases are covered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your sharp wit delights people and makes them feel safe. You'll notice what's going on and your comments are on-point. Among your many attractive qualities is your ability to live in the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Things seem out of order. There will be advance praise and more oddly, hope for the past. Expectations sent backward won't change what happened, but it can change how the story is told.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have a talent for seeing past your own anxieties and into a deeper empathy with others in the world, an exercise in perspective that brings ease in when you need it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your heart is not an uncharted sea -- it's been charted. The map is tested and it's sound. You know where you are and where you're going. Still, the experience of it can be disorienting. Keep an eye trained to your lodestar.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

