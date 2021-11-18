ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life isn't a popularity contest, but if it were, you would win the day. You have what people are looking for and you're willing to share it. A burden is eased. You'll get a surge of self-control.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Like getting hooked on a song, or falling in love, some happenings are too quirky to explain. The explanation is unnecessary to those who already know, and ineffective to those who don't.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Trust your instincts. It saves time. As you explore what captures your interest and quickly move past what doesn't, your talent is honed. Your work becomes more infused with what is essentially you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A task has fallen through the cracks and the consequences for missing it have been largely unnoticeable. This is a gift! Now you can spend your time on things that make a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be in a position of leadership. Communication errors abound now, so keep your messages simple. The integrity you bring to your endeavors speaks louder than words ever could.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Feelings can be bossy. They want to be acted on, so they can come on strong. But feelings can also be fickle, unwise and selfishly motivated. Make your feelings prove their worthiness. Make them earn their way into action.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll test the relationship waters. You're subtle and cool. You suggest things without directly stating them. Your implications get picked up by the socially savvy and missed sometimes too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're too impatient to be slow and steady today. Besides, you feel like you've already taken that route and are ready for something more exciting. Take off running and you'll get your wish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The difference between the extraordinary and the ordinary is the "extra." It's why you do more than what's expected of you until doing more is the new normal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Relationships should be give-and-take. If you never seem to be on the receiving end, you have to wonder if you're choosing people who are a good fit. Dedicate your energy where it will be appreciated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). "Beauty rest" is real in the sense that the more energy you have, the more attractive you are. You'll make adjustments to improve and protect your most valuable healing time -- the time between sheets.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As you decide how to engage with the world, not engaging is also a solid option. An unstimulating and distraction-free environment brings you peace, mental freedom and ultimately more creativity on the other side.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

