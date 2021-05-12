ARIES (March 21-April 19). You choose business arrangements that serve common interests and friendships with people who have complementary qualities. And you choose your passions based on... well, the methodology there is mysterious, even to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To know requires being open to knowing. You cannot shun, ignore, negate, reject or protect yourself against that which you are in the process of understanding. Awareness, by its very nature, is a welcoming state.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). All those things that happened before were happening right now. All the things that haven't happened yet will also occur right now. To live right now is to live in the only time.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It would seem that we have to fight against the situations we don't approve of, but to do so only creates more conflict and holds negative feelings in place. What are you willing to understand about it? This is the key.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Social media posts give the impression that everyone is coping beautifully, working efficiently, radiating confidence and living their best life. You know better, and you'll lead with awareness and compassion.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No one makes you feel love, annoyance or anything else. Those feelings are a reaction to your thoughts about people. You'll examine and change your thoughts to cultivate a better mood.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Thoughts cause feelings, and then feelings cause thoughts, and then the cycle rolls along like a bike headed downhill. Is it exhilarating? Does it go where you want? Much depends on whether you know how to balance and steer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You learn much about yourself by interacting with the ones who are attracted to you. Your repeat customers resonate with you for reasons that will be a delight to discover.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's so fun to be able to save the day, and you'll be in just the right place and time with all the right stuff (willingness, awareness, kindness) to do this for someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You say yes to what is happening, and that will turn out to be the only word you need. "Yes" will affirm the present, add energy and open the gates to the route of ease.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's generally believed that animals lack rich interior lives, but the time you've spent with animals has definitely convinced you otherwise. You'll be favorably impacted by a member of the animal kingdom today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Silent strangers put you in touch with your expectation and fantasies in a way that relationships with known, talking people cannot. The magic question: What did you want before you heard what the other person wanted?
