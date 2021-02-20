ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not one to wing it, you like to follow a guide. When there is none, as will be the case today, you'll create the map yourself. Many will try to predict your next move; none will succeed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Why are you afraid of being perceived in a certain way? If you tried, you could think of others who are perceived in a similar way who actually embrace, if not capitalize on, the title. Let them inspire you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Strong focus and determination contribute to success but do not guarantee it. Chance plays a part. Soften your focus so you can see what's in the periphery. Be ready to react to surprises.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What if the rule was that you could only say yes, or only eat green or orange food? The use of unusual rules will help you get more out of the day because it will force a pattern interrupt that changes your perception.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Not everything that feels good is good, but today your odds are much better than usual. Go ahead and do the thing that puts a smile on your face because chances are you'll be smiling later about it, too.