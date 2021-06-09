LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People flock to the ocean, pay more to live near it, travel great distances to see it. Its enormity, ceaseless movement and unfathomable danger make it mesmerizing. Romantic love is mesmerizing for the same reasons.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's easier to be philosophical about a thing when you're the one in control of the decisions around it. When decisions are made by others that affect your world, it's action, not philosophy, that puts things right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whether or not you land a certain job will depend partly on luck and other circumstances, but keeping it or leveraging it into something even better will be contingent on what you give to the work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People who say they need a fast answer or the offer goes away are using scarcity tactics. If you already know what you want, you don't have to be squeezed for the deal to close.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People are drawn together out of mutual need, and they typically drift apart when those needs either aren't met or are no longer needs. Lasting relationships depend on periodic updates and renewals.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Socializing is a dance you're good at, as you easily tune into other people's rhythms. You know when to go forward, pull back, sidestep and more. Because of this, you'll be a sought-after partner.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

