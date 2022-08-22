ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every move has a price. While weighing one action against another, the cost may be easily assessed. The cost of inaction won't be so obvious but is equally important to consider.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll follow a whisper of curiosity. Before you know it you're in a different world and enjoying work that widens your interests, grows your skills and evolves your worldview.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Very few people are lucky enough to be surrounded by support. Many must advocate for themselves or seek out circles of support. You have a talent for encouraging and lifting others, and it's very valuable indeed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's really no point in arguing with people who are already 100% convinced they're right. Certainty takes up the mental space needed for learning. Respectfully agreeing to disagree may be the best you can do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The more honest you are about your feelings, strengths and weaknesses, the better you'll know yourself. And the better you know yourself, the easier it is to arrange your life in the way that leads you to be the person you want to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've learned from the best teachers, and you've learned even more from the worst teachers. Examples of what you don't want are extremely valuable and memorable, too. Your body automatically steers away from them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Decide where you are and are not willing to go with another person. The closer the relationship, the more potential it has to alter the course of your life for better or worse. You'll be very careful in this regard.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Indulgence can be self-love or self-denial, depending on the situation. When you've been very strict, letting yourself relax can be the sweetest kindness. When you've been too lax, pulling in the reigns is the loving move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are in the process of becoming. The cause that captures your curiosity and heart will soon capture your identity as well. As you dedicate more of your attention in this realm, it will shape you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Try not to get too frustrated with the situation, even if nothing about it seems to yield to your influence. The only thing you can change about this is your attitude -- but that will change absolutely everything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Options abound. Some seductive routes are dead wrong for you; others intrigue you for a reason. Don't worry, you'll know in the earliest stages. Just make sure you act quickly according to the information your gut provides.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you don't know what the competition is doing, you'll be at a disadvantage. If you obsess about what the competition is doing, it will affect your productivity. You will now strike the perfect balance of awareness in this regard.