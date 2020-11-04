 Skip to main content
Horoscope
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your success formula: Get up, brush yourself off, try again and repeat. Proof that you're living to the limit, the way you always aspire to. Failure isn't falling down. It's staying down.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What if you knew that all of today would become a fond memory? Could you touch and let go? Tonight, you'll follow this rule of thumb: Be kinder than is necessary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). They are not offering what you need right now. Stay observant though; there's more to this story. Also, maybe what you have already is perfect for you. Before you look for more, spiff-up the old stuff.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People who are good at relating to others will show you those skills, and you'll be in a position to decide how much of it is genuine as opposed to having an attached agenda.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The magic equation: intelligence, diligence and awareness. This will be the combination that separates the crowd. Most will remain within the group, but you will put those that possess this magic in a special place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One reason to go to new places is that you have already figured out the challenges in the old places and by now have deemed many of them unworthy of your continued attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You communicate thoroughly, and this is a gift to all who have the pleasure and privilege of your interaction. It is also important to note that sometimes the most essential messages are communicated through silence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Controlling people are hard to give gifts. They would rather tell you exactly what they want and are not afraid to relay dissatisfaction when you go outside those parameters, which you totally should because it will be worth the risk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be adding new friends to the mix, and it's a stellar idea to find ones who are reasonably self-sufficient. The ideal scenario is that you can offer something they want but don't need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The most resilient bonds will be the ones that bring together light things. These ties are not taxed by the heaviness of the work before them. They will wrap around and adhere because it's the easiest thing to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Struggling to keep an expired project, dream or relationship alive is much more painful than letting go at the right time. Letting go at the right time requires two things: awareness and hope.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To be at liberty to curve to your own impulses and expressions is a precious privilege. It's the things you do without the pressure of an audience that will form you in the most authentic way.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

