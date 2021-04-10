LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A tangent will turn into a main focus, mainly because you keep getting attention, money and props for it. This is actually starting to feel like a calling, if not an obsession.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Good questions get direct answers. Write and rewrite your question until it rings with truth and then ask your heart for answers and write down what it says. Move your hand across the page unthinkingly; the words will come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You say "thank you" in many ways that do not involve those actual words. Your enjoyment, the time you spend lingering with a person or an idea and your willingness to help are all expressions of gratitude heard loud and clear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll dance with a deal -- not because the deal asked you to dance but because you were already on the dance floor together. Keep dancing and see what else comes. There's soon to be a crowd.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Don't let the ideal in your head block the reality in front of your nose. There is something very useful close at hand. You can do amazing thing with this scene exactly the way it is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Do you have the feeling there's someone out there waiting for someone like you to show up? Well, that's certainly the case, and the more outreach you do, the faster the match can get made.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

