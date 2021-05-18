ARIES (March 21-April 19). The immortals can have a very cavalier attitude toward time, since they have all the time in the world. It's said that wisdom is immortal, and this may explain why she arrives on the scene so late today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). All the talk of healing assumes that there is some ideal state of health to be achieved. What if this is it, though? After all, it happens to be exactly what's working right now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's not that everything here belongs here exactly; it's that everything here IS here and it's useless to wonder whether it should be or not, what part is more important than the other parts, etc. Love reality, and work with what you got.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some people have honor but not morality, as in honor among thieves, and others have morality but not honor (as in making a show of doing the right thing or doing it only when there's a reward). Don't confuse the two today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A casual relationship is working into your life patterns. The rhythm of it complements what is already going on for you. This is like adding an instrument that makes the track suddenly groove better.