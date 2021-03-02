ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you establish a boundary, you expect it to be tested, but certainly not every time. If you have to keep asserting yourself, consider that it might be easier to leave and try again elsewhere.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Any effort to acquire or cling to things will be tempered by this wisdom: All is temporary. Accepting the fleeting nature of ownership is to make room for happiness with the things, people and time you have.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know better than to get too comfortable in your own opinion. You strive to give your ideas the sort of rigorous inquiry that would bring about truth and reason. The guidance of others helps, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sure, you need limits, but this is a time to set them far out there -- so far that you can't even see them from where you're standing. Truly, you can trust yourself, so stretch; dare; and run.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're able to see bigger. So instead of doing what is necessary to get through the situation, get by or get the grade, you'll do what's necessary to be the person you want to be.