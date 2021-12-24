ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll get what you weren't quite ready for and it's brilliant... proof positive that you don't have to be perfectly prepared to be able to make the most of the moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Authenticity is not something you can easily describe or define because it's different for each person and situation. But you know it when you see it and you feel it when you're in it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The spotlight swings to you for good reason. You have demonstrated that you know what to do in its glow. You've earned this attention.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Don't worry about who's better and who's best. As you find satisfaction with being good at something, you feel rich indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Self-doubt is normal, especially right before the big moment. Dig a little deeper for the rock-solid kernel of confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The opportunity of the day looks a lot like work, which of course it is. The opportunity of the day is work leading to more work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those who don't warm up to many people will feel safe around you. It's not so much what you say, but the way you say things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have a strong inclination about how you should be spending these moments. Follow it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever mood you strike, it gets magnified by the particulars of the day. So, start with joy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The only way to get the kinks out of your plan is to start working it. When the flow of productivity stops, it's the blessing that shows you what to fix.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because solving problems makes you smarter, you don't see problems as frustrating. You see them as interesting little challenges.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may have the impulse to save things that will not be of further use to you. If you're not totally convinced of the inherent value of something, discard it.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

