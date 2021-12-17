ARIES (March 21-April 19). You enjoy who you are, and this makes it possible for you to get much more pleasure out of every experience. Even daily errands and simple tasks will give you a peaceful, easy feeling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Being an adult will have a lot to do with sticking to what's constructive. This may involve seeing, and acting like you don't see, or listening to it all and focusing only on the part that is actionable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have three eyes. Two for looking and one for seeing. The third eye does have certain known blinders. For instance, smoldering passion is a smoky irritant to say the least!

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Knowing a lot about a person isn't the same thing as knowing a person. You'll get a chance to understand who a person really is, which will be very different from what can be assumed from a social media profile or resume.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Among the scariest words uttered between friends is the inquisitive trifecta, "Can we talk?" Today it's better not to. Everyone's actions are saying enough. Read those, and save the conversation for more puzzling fare.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're feeling reserved and there's a benefit to holding back. After all, not every story needs an answer story from the personal history archives. You'll be appreciated for your excellent listening.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Having things in common will bring you together. Making a connection takes more than togetherness, though. It's the differences that ignite the spark. People who are too much alike aren't so interesting to one another.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The competitive mood. It starts with knowing you can beat someone else and then realizing that the thing to beat is the status quo, or perhaps your own personal best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're not trying to deceive anyone, and no one means to deceive you. But there are dynamics in play that cause people to behave a little differently. Have fun getting to know a heightened version of your personality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Don't worry about saying the right thing. The words are not what move social discourse along. Hold the space, be interested, and you've won.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Impulsive people need someone thoughtful next to them to temper their flaring energy. You're the stabilizer who will anticipate the other person's move and encourage all to take a pause before rushing into the wrong thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The only thing standing between you and the goal is a knowledge gap. Get the expert. Learn what you didn't know that you didn't know. The right one will be well worth your investment.

