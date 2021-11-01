ARIES (March 21-April 19). You will meet the idea at the intersection of a memory and a dream. Let it board your vehicle, and take it as far as it will go with you. This is a good one and will make fine company.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Belongings will echo your emotional state. Something you've been wearing, toting or looking at every day needs to go. Chuck it and you're immediately lighter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The deliveries, the visitors, the amusements... All drop in on their own schedule -- one you'll get no forewarning about. The door opens, and in comes the future.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll live truthfully in a fantasy, commit to a delusion or believe what you know couldn't possibly be. This is what it takes to make magic real, which will be your goal, your pleasure and your privilege.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are in pursuit of something you can't quite put your finger on. A moment of astonishment, a wondrous beat, a magical experience of the ordinary... You don't know what form it will come in, but you'll know it when you're in it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll buzz with electric insight, especially in the realm of personal relationships. This is tender territory, however, so don't give all your knowledge and advice. Hold back, read the room and then go cautiously forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). First-time happenings don't have to be amazing to be memorable because the inherent surprise of novelty is, in and of itself, impressive. This principle will work for you as you present something entirely new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It feels as though someone is performing for you. They play a character of what they believe the role should be instead of bringing who they are to the task. You can train your perception to see through the show.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You've seen much of the situation, but not too much. You still have enough wide-eyed optimism to look forward to what's coming around the bend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). One theory of self-realization suggests that who you are is essentially how you explain yourself to yourself. Work out the verbiage. It's a project worth spending time on. A little eloquence on the matter goes a long way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Get the big things right, and the small matters will come together brilliantly. You can depend on your intuition to guide you through quests of all sizes, from finding love to finding your keys.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Vanity serves its purpose. Pay attention your image now so later you can relax and do your work without worrying about what you look like doing it.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0