ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has their faults, though none more annoying than those possessed by your nearest and dearest. You'll be wise to accept an unpleasant aspect of a loved one, as it's going nowhere.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need. They think that fulfilling the need will bring happiness. Whether it is really so is beside the point. The point is asking yourself if you know the need. Can you address it?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The root of all feelings is within. When we are upset, we tend to blame others. At least this makes it easier to articulate the problem. Once articulated, bring it back to yourself for solutions.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who've had adventures and can regale you with tales of survival are sources of inspiration. In-person contact makes the strongest impression, but the example of media role models can be surprisingly affecting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The ego is a necessary and useful contributor to your survival, and yet it often contributes to a lot of unnecessary and useless noise. Keeping it in check is the name of the game today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Friction polishes the jewel. Nothing shines without it. So don't be afraid to clash with others. If done well, it will make both of you better. If done badly, the outcome will be the same, only more painfully accomplished.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Of all your choices, none is so clear an indicator of how you think about yourself than your choice of company. Self-love is surrounding yourself with supportive, encouraging, inspiring people who get you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't like wasting time. Once you're at that irritated feeling that your time is being wasted, it's already too late. Disinterest and boredom were a few miles back. Get off at the next exit.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just as a movie director becomes known for turning out a particular kind of film, your audience has come to expect a certain emotional tone from you. Today, you'll enact a genre-cross.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Want a shortcut to creating meaning in your life? Help someone else do what's meaningful to them. You get the residual impact of joy as well as a dose of inspiration to apply to your next venture.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've stopped many conflicts before they began by simply making a prediction about what would happen next if you said X, Y or Z. You've frequently been rewarded by your forethought, and now you'll be commended for it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You could be the best in the world at something but if that thing is not popular, few will notice. If such a fact doesn't diminish your passion to practice, then it means you've definitely chosen the right endeavor.
