ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has their faults, though none more annoying than those possessed by your nearest and dearest. You'll be wise to accept an unpleasant aspect of a loved one, as it's going nowhere.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need. They think that fulfilling the need will bring happiness. Whether it is really so is beside the point. The point is asking yourself if you know the need. Can you address it?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The root of all feelings is within. When we are upset, we tend to blame others. At least this makes it easier to articulate the problem. Once articulated, bring it back to yourself for solutions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who've had adventures and can regale you with tales of survival are sources of inspiration. In-person contact makes the strongest impression, but the example of media role models can be surprisingly affecting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The ego is a necessary and useful contributor to your survival, and yet it often contributes to a lot of unnecessary and useless noise. Keeping it in check is the name of the game today.