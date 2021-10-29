ARIES (March 21-April 19). Spending more than you earn creates problems, even if it's just a little more. This will be a theme that echoes financially and more so in subtle systems of exchange between people. You'll keep the balance in check.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Act on your moneymaking ideas, especially if they involve the general public. You've special luck in matters of publicity and your reputation. People want what you have to offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It appears someone has skipped ahead in the line of life. But there is no reason to be envious of a person who received early awards. At some point, every lesson must be learned and every prize must be earned.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). With total self-love and acceptance, the validation from the outside becomes unnecessary. It's relaxing to interact with the need to prove your worthiness, and a lot more fun, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The quest is well underway, but you're still trying to find the best method to make it to the promised land. Today's research and experimentation will be most enlightening.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While maintaining a degree of control is comfortable, always being the master is an exhausting way to go. Give up on taking yourself seriously. Submit to spontaneity, and let success fall into your casually outstretched hand.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While success is the best revenge, there are other forms on your mind. Perhaps it's not revenge you need but justice. Seek an outside opinion to decide once and for all if this is worth pursuing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). With your hardworking style, you will go far. And if you find yourself getting lazy, you will go even farther. Your intelligence gives you the edge, helps you maximize efforts and see your way to shortcuts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have faith in humanity and believe the better angels will prevail. It doesn't always turn out to be true, but you'd rather be an optimistic fool than a correct cynic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you get the feeling someone needs help, you offer it before you're asked, an act of graciousness which is one reason people identify you straightaway as a gem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It won't be easy to bring ideas into reality, though it's among the most worthy uses of your time. Expect roller coaster highs and lows and long, tedious stretches of concentration. Dream realization is for the tenacious.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The one who is noncommittal has good reasons for being that way. Take their lead. There are situations that are like quicksand, appearing quite stable on the surface, though one step and you're already trapped.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

