LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're willing to slog it out until the bitter end, but what if the end isn't bitter? You just may slog it out to a savory end or a sweet one. In any case, definitely do slog it out, because the end will be worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Now it is effortless for you to maintain the steady flow of supportive communication that facilitates good relationships, but this is only because you worked at the skill. Others might need some time to catch up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You may not be sure where to set your sights. You want to stretch yourself, and you're not afraid to fail, but you'd rather not reach for something that doesn't exist. Ask around to find out what's possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Who you are in the bigger view of society is not who you really are, and yet it does influence how you feel about yourself to a degree. You are in charge of the degree. Dial it down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You think you know your function within a group, but your notion of this is limited to how you see yourself. The others have their own view of you, and in some instances, it is greatly expanded from yours.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The rules have changed many times over the last few years, and they'll change once more today. Even so, the values and principles that guide you will remain steadfast through the ages.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

