ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you recognize others for their achievements, you fulfill a profound and universal need so primal that many do not even realize they have it: the need to feel important and respected.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Humor is revealing. Joking gives away the truth of the situation. You'll laugh with friends and be gentle with the humorless. Maybe they are protecting a part of themselves.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Some say the human brain processes one emotion at a time, but you'll challenge the notion. The duality of your sign engenders complexity. You'll find yourself taking in all sides of a bittersweet or tragicomic circumstance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone will play the comparison game with you. You're good at this one. One of your best tactics is to be very impressed by your opponent's play and let them have all the glory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The situation is reminiscent of the fable about the ant and grasshopper. You're the ant, busily storing away grain even when you have plenty. When the grasshoppers laugh, you'll pity their future selves.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Who will come to the party? Who will participate in your plans? Do they really like you? Yes on all accounts. You don't even have to try hard. They'll be swept into your natural enthusiasm.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sharing what matters to you brings gifts too numerous and subtle to describe. Your arguments get better, and your knowledge deepens as you listen up. All thrive with the discussion going strong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As uncomfortable as it can be living with an outspoken inner critic, there are benefits, too. Without this voice in your head, you wouldn't be the profound thinker and industrious individual you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Those who are all over the map are as lost as the mapless. Get a quick overview and then home in on one thing. Believe in it and stick to it until you arrive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If support from well-meaning people feels like pressure instead of motivation toward the goal, you'll question it. Honor your instinct on the matter. You feel as you do for a reason.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To fully appreciate what you have and use it to your best advantage is the greatest win. Once you maximize your existing resources, new ones will become available.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You need space in your schedule to do important things, such as nothing at all. You repair and restore yourself in the breaks. Consider making fewer commitments. Your future self will thank you.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

