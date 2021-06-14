ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your affinity for new ideas is at a high. Life will line up just the sort of mysteries that most delight you. Ask purposeful questions, and then listen and watch for clues that will help you put it all together.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The most powerful forces are invisible. We see their effects but have no idea what they look like when they are not acting on an object. You'll send invisible vibes today and thus align with the great powers of the universe.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You feel that the big picture is taken care of, and you handle the small issues that crop up with the confident grace of someone who's not too worried about the future.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The dogs own nothing and wag their tales every day -- just one of the many spiritual lessons from the canine world. Enjoy companionship. Stay optimistic. And when you're happy, show it! You just might make others happy, too.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Young children and others who haven't learned to be self-focused exist in a state of perpetual curiosity, constantly learning how the world works. You'll spend time in such a state today as you lose yourself in a discovery process.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't have to grab for a feeling, because feelings are fickle and will run when chased. Relax into how you want to feel before you have reason to, though, and the reasons will eventually show up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll deal with a certain level of inconvenience, but it's nothing new and you won't be alone in experiencing such a thing. The focus will remain on solving what's presented and learning as much as possible from it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While looks, money and power rank high on many people's lists of attractive qualities, they're not what you look for first, and you'll be around those with similar values. Together you'll seek and find and share something meaningful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Packing too heavy isn't just a problem for air travelers checking luggage; it also has a spiritual application. Don't carry around yesterday or tomorrow. Pack what you'll need today -- or, better yet, this hour.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll meet someone disarming and be impressed by the small things you have in common. These shared preferences and experiences are representative of something deeper.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A world that doesn't know you will try to sell you the same things it sells to everyone. This is why it's so important to know yourself. It prevents you from wasting resources on the stuff that's not going to work for you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's something you wanted and didn't get. There is no mystical reason for this; the cause and effect just didn't line up. You now have simple options. You can either experiment more to get the result or change what you want.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.