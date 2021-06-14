LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll deal with a certain level of inconvenience, but it's nothing new and you won't be alone in experiencing such a thing. The focus will remain on solving what's presented and learning as much as possible from it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While looks, money and power rank high on many people's lists of attractive qualities, they're not what you look for first, and you'll be around those with similar values. Together you'll seek and find and share something meaningful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Packing too heavy isn't just a problem for air travelers checking luggage; it also has a spiritual application. Don't carry around yesterday or tomorrow. Pack what you'll need today -- or, better yet, this hour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll meet someone disarming and be impressed by the small things you have in common. These shared preferences and experiences are representative of something deeper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A world that doesn't know you will try to sell you the same things it sells to everyone. This is why it's so important to know yourself. It prevents you from wasting resources on the stuff that's not going to work for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's something you wanted and didn't get. There is no mystical reason for this; the cause and effect just didn't line up. You now have simple options. You can either experiment more to get the result or change what you want.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

