ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day runs a little like a heist. Much depends on who knows what at which point in the timeline. You may need to create a distraction to make a plan go smoothly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do what makes you comfortable. If you have a funny feeling about it, then assume there's a good reason, even if you can't articulate what that is. The same goes for unexplainably excellent feelings. Follow through.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Action that serves an individual doesn't necessarily serve the group. Sometimes it's obvious, but right now it's best to take it to the committee. Ask for both a short and long-term perspective.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's only natural to want to earn the good graces of those in charge. Resist the urge to compliment or make special offers. What's most effective is just to focus on doing the task to the best of your ability.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Feeling another person's pain will be unnecessary since you can do much better than that -- relieve it. You'll be very happy to lift a burden, offer an effective remedy or fix a situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The group leader is the one whose mood prevails. That's you. You'll come onto the scene with a higher vibe than many others and slowly but surely the atmosphere lifts to meet you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'd like to move forward in a relationship but your current idea of forward may be different from what would actually be glorious and ideal. Stay open to different visions of the future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's true that you often get more out of helping people than you do from being helped. Even so, you could use the lift, and you'll get offers that would be a shame to pass up.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This is the pattern: You don't feel you've done enough. You're unsettled. You chew on the matter and cause yourself an absurd degree of discomfort. Meanwhile, they're blown away with what you gave. Stop ruminating!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Awkwardness doesn't have to bring about feelings of distance and alienation. In fact, it can be the best source of bonding there is, so long as you're willing to lean into it and call out the awkward state of things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don't always feel at liberty to bend a situation to your preferences, but in today's case, you would be remiss not to. More than that, you will be helped when you apply your excellent taste to making this improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're on a creative and productive high and will make the most of it by bouncing between three different endeavors, spending two or three hours on each before moving to the next.
