ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone drops the guard and welcomes you into a wacky, personal world. Enjoy the tour. Just remember, it's but a glimpse. Only the security guards really know what happens in the museum's off hours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just because an idea is zany doesn't mean it won't work. A bit of ridiculousness will harmonize with the practical logistics and offer an effective solution. Whimsical air signs are balance to your grounded energy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Teaching is the best way to learn something thoroughly. In doing so, you will find out where the gaps in your own education lie and then fill them in to achieve the next level of mastery.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're hesitant to get caught up in big talk. It is often the case that people who think they know something have less to share than those who are sitting quietly and watching the action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Heroes don't need a crisis to prove their heroism. They can be spotted as they perpetuate standards of human decency in normal circumstances and for no apparent benefit. You recognize heroes because you are one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Although you are in the mood to risk it all, "it all" doesn't want to be risked and will seem to cling to you, begging you to reconsider. You would be wise to do so. This mood will pass, and you'll still have all your resources.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll communicate and learn with greater ease, but more importantly, with more interest in your subject. Your curiosity is not only a boon to the processes but it also makes your work much more fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The day is characterized by a smoothness that allows you to move faster and with a one-track focus. With the concentration of a skilled ninja, you'll complete a mission stealthily and take back the prize to your loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even if you expect things to go right, you're still grateful when they do. Your appreciation means more than you know. So often the satisfied customers go silently on their way, and only the unhappy ones speak up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If the various parts of your life were represented in tectonic plates, this would be a day when two plates try to take up the same space. Tension builds and then it's released, with a gentle shake to all sides.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your focus is required. Fear may disguise itself as distraction. Face it instead. What you're doing is a little hard at first, but once you get in the swing, you'll be glad you didn't waste time on anything else.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being tired or overwhelmed can pull a shadow over your thinking. Tired thoughts can be less helpful and even less truthful. But after you've rested and taken good care of all needs, you'll hear the cheerful truth with clarity.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

