ARIES (March 21-April 19). Saying "no" will be more important than saying "yes." This "no" will clarify the sacrifice you're willing to make in order to have what you want and be who you aspire to being.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're used to people thinking you're amazing at something because you are. You're also afraid that if they knew how terrible you were at other things, then it would detract from your reputation. That's the part you're wrong about.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have a strong desire to learn, and it only gets stronger when you have an excellent teacher, an enticing model and an exceptional method. All will be made available to you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's wonderful to get your way immediately, but even more wonderful to get your way eventually, as the anticipation makes winning all the sweeter and gives you the sense that you've earned the reward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't know what's in another person's mind. However, if they keep showing up for you, then that's a good indication that you figure strongly in their thoughts. This is an honor you won't take for granted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The newborn baby doesn't cry out of weakness; the opposite is true. The crying announces life in all its glorious pain. Whatever emotion you feel, accept and embody it as the natural gift it is.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have to ask what's in it for you. Otherwise, you'll be living and giving at half-capacity. When you know you're getting what you want from an exchange, it will be easier for you to commit to delivering wholeheartedly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Whether you signed up for it or not, you're a role model. It's not always fun knowing that people are watching and likely to copy what you do, but it does inspire you to make the best choices you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're always happier when you have outlets for your creativity. This time, you won't have to go looking because the project finds you. Tonight, you'll be rewarded for what you did ages ago.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Thoughts can be a kind of worship. To think of a thing is to pay homage to it. Repeated thoughts are veneration. If you are "worshiping" something accidentally, you'll be empowered to change that.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People have different reactions to your curiosity. Some are flattered and want to be known and understood. Others are threatened, likely because they have something to hide. Take their skittishness as a warning sign.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your influence is more potent than you realize. If you aim for the kindest way to direct others, you won't regret it. People really want to impress you and are wounded by anything less than your favor.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
