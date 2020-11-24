LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have to ask what's in it for you. Otherwise, you'll be living and giving at half-capacity. When you know you're getting what you want from an exchange, it will be easier for you to commit to delivering wholeheartedly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Whether you signed up for it or not, you're a role model. It's not always fun knowing that people are watching and likely to copy what you do, but it does inspire you to make the best choices you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're always happier when you have outlets for your creativity. This time, you won't have to go looking because the project finds you. Tonight, you'll be rewarded for what you did ages ago.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Thoughts can be a kind of worship. To think of a thing is to pay homage to it. Repeated thoughts are veneration. If you are "worshiping" something accidentally, you'll be empowered to change that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People have different reactions to your curiosity. Some are flattered and want to be known and understood. Others are threatened, likely because they have something to hide. Take their skittishness as a warning sign.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your influence is more potent than you realize. If you aim for the kindest way to direct others, you won't regret it. People really want to impress you and are wounded by anything less than your favor.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

