ARIES (March 21-April 19). Different people inspire you to connect to different parts of your nature. Who has you seeking your better angels? Those are the folks to fill your mind, heart and time with now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don't worry. You didn't meet the right person at the wrong time because that's not even a thing. There's only meeting people when you do and making it mean something to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Around people who don't yet know you, your options are wide open. You can be anyone you want or dare to be. And though it's more work, the same principle actually applies to people who know you well.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While it's natural to find conflict off-putting, avoiding it altogether would be harmful. Resign yourself to the idea that difficult discussions are often necessary to reach a satisfying compromise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're drawn to people with a pleasant resting face and an all-around excellent default personality. Usually, you only see those things when the chips are down and so are defenses, but you have a sixth sense about it now.