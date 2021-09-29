ARIES (March 21-April 19). Give yourself the leeway to mess around, try things on and poke your nose into the parts of it that don't seem meant for you. The bottom line is, you won't know until you try.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may not think you have a lot of rules, but in fact you abide rather strictly to your preferences. You're even more selective than usual, and will gladly pass on things that fall short of your sensory and intellectual standards.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your conversational skills will be called on. You're in demand for being so adaptable, comfortable and effective in a variety of situations. It's a natural extension of the sort of work and play you do today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Nobody has life solved; it's an unsolvable equation. Those who act like they have the answers tend to annoy the rest. So, take off some of the pressure. Don't worry about who you are. Do what you want to do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've skipped over the edge of your groove and are now in an unsecured, unpredictable place. It doesn't feel good, but it is. Don't go back to the old pattern; that groove was a rut.