ARIES (March 21-April 19). When a situation doesn't measure up to your expectations, disappointment sets in. Try to get past it. There's a golden opportunity in the works, but you'll only see it after you stop thinking it should be something else.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Excitement can spark in many ways -- the intrigue of a stranger's conversation, an unfamiliar landscape or a risky challenge. Let the wild impulse move you to explore. It will make coming home all the sweeter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Weariness is a function of working day after day, week after week without a break. Since you'll be planning the future, build a few breaks into the schedule to avoid burnout.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). No matter how well you think you know a person, there is always more to discover. New people on your scene will be just the catalyst to bring out a different side of someone you thought you knew well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A project requires skills that you do not yet posses, so you'll learn. In training, you will find out that you are more talented than you knew. Even your distractions and tangents will prove productive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You understand others by their actions and behaviors, not by what they declare. Every human on the earth is different. You'll be inspired by uniqueness, and you'll appreciate your own individuality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're a passionate person. When you give your love, you give it all. You may feel like your survival is based on another person, but this is just an illusion caused by your passionate nature. You'll feel differently tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What you thought was no big deal is actually a very big deal involving complexities you didn't understand before. And there's more at stake, too. You are open-minded. The more people you query, the smarter you become.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will rise up on everyone's "favorite person" list, graciousness personified, selflessly taking care of friends. The sweetness and smiles is easy for you because at the moment you feel lucky and trouble-free.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll be pulled in at least three different directions, mostly due to the fact that you have three people who adore you and want your attention. There's a way to satisfy all of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Give what you want and no more. You've been knocking yourself out for your loved ones. This won't make them love you any more. It's the work they do for you that makes them appreciate you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll resist anyone who pushes you. Don't take a loved one's action too personally. It might be your interpretation of their behavior and not their actual behavior causing you to feel a certain way.