LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When things start to go awry and the questions pour into your mind, let them. Don't bother answering, either -- there's no time. Get to work clearing the obstacles, and let the questions answer themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's no shortage of disagreeable ideas, though insulting their endorsers with an opposing opinion holds no appeal. If you have nothing to prove, you'll forgo 100 arguments to save your energy for what matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You make people a little uncomfortable, and that's a good thing. Don't rush to ease the tension or you'll spoil the opportunity here for all to try harder, raise the level and be the best version of themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The current obstacle between you and what you want is basically immaterial. Charge ahead. You'll be surprised how little force it takes to push through. Like a proper bully, this thing has no power beyond your fear of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Between you and the next thing, there's a gap -- an invitation to a leap of faith. If you don't have faith, that's fine, too. Consider engineering, aeronautics, wire-walking... there's more than one way to bridge this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You thought you'd learned from a mistake, but now you're back at a place that looks suspiciously similar, and with the urge to repeat the unfruitful actions of the past! It's a matter of the lesson being a little deeper than it looks.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

