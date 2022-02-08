ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you could have chosen another path, but the one you picked brought you here, which is exactly where you need to be. This idea helps you relax, and relaxation inspires your best work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People are cheering you on: friends, family, strangers ... most anyone you share your journey with, really. People get the feeling that when you win, they'll win.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have objectivity, wisdom, emotional intelligence and a talent for gentle communication. This skill set will be put to work today, to the benefit of many.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because you're always changing, growing and immersing yourself in the world, one of the easiest things to forget is who you are. Write 10 things you like about yourself and put it in your wallet; this is more valuable than money.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even though there's no particular reason to expect something good to happen, you believe your ship is about to come in, and your intuition is right, as usual.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Some people forgive and forget, but you may find it's better to process what happened so you can frame the events that ultimately contribute to your success story.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Most people are too focused on themselves to give you the praise and encouragement you so deserve now. Imagine what they would they say if they were more perceptive and tuned in to you, then say it to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Like tastefully arranged furniture in a handsome room, your daily activities are both worthy unto themselves and contributing to the overall harmony of the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you're helping others, usually it means you are making excellent use of your time. Check your mood, though. If it's less than sunny, the best use of your time is to give more to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your friendships need some love and attention. It's the extra bits of kindness that will make a difference. Your connections will take you to interesting places. First, grease the wheels.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The world will slow down, giving you room to think. Actually, this pace change occurred precisely because you needed to think. You're more in control of the world's tempo than you know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you love a process, the results of that process don't matter as much as enjoying the action of it. What would you commit to even if you knew it wouldn't bring you success in the end?

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

