ARIES (March 21-April 19). Satisfaction in a relationship depends on overlooking the shortcomings and fixing attention on what is working beautifully, which will be particularly easy for you to see today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It may not seem like it, but you have room in your life for a new group of people. Dip your toe in. You'll start enjoying yourself straight away and have something unique to contribute.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When honesty seeps uncomfortably into the situation, it means there's something important, healthy and meaningful occurring. A degree of discomfort is necessary to an exciting and interesting life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are well-aware of the nature of an adrenaline rush. What goes up must come down. Every mood has its opposite, and the pendulum will swing. You're ready for it. The thrill will be worth it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Beware of mesmerizing opportunities. If you have to be hypnotized to do a thing, it's probably not reasonable and likely not good for you either. Act as your own advocate. Seek straightforward arrangements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). After a long string of making no mistakes, you sense a rebellious spirit revving up to take more risks. You very well may miss the excitement and drama of a good, old-fashioned mess.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What was bad is now good; what was ugly is now beautiful. Arbitrary and interchangeable labels are ultimately meaningless. So don't bother trying to categorize; just accept what is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Do not try to get a zig out of a thing that clearly likes to zag. To learn the nature of things and let it inform your efforts is intelligent, respectful and, ultimately, the most profitable move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When the pretty words come floating to your ears, it is very tempting to hold onto them as though they were tangible enough to build on. They might be, but you won't know until there are behaviors and facts to back them up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The only one who knows whether someone is good for you is you. Don't listen to those trying to sway your feelings. Your feelings are loyal informants in your employment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Challenge yourself to drop your assumptions about who people are so you can learn who they actually are. Wishing people to be any certain way is the enemy of close, productive relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). One decision will change everything. That decision is entirely yours, but have no fear. There's nothing to get right here, really. Let your curiosity guide you. What do you want to learn?

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

