ARIES (March 21-April 19). Competent people are attracted to you and will offer help doing just the thing you need. This is partly due to magical happenstance and partly because you notice and encourage the skill and talent of those around you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could be the most confident person in the world and it wouldn't make a bit of difference in how much a certain someone likes you. It's how you make that person feel that moves the needle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've known all along that there's much that can only be accomplished through being around and learning from people who are different from yourself. These days, the diversity of your group is a success key.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Even driven people don't get after it at top speed through the whole journey. Comfort, sleep, inactivity, silliness and even counter-productivity are all states that have a place in the cycle of growth and attainment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The world looks fresh; the world looks broken. It's the same world, just a different mindset guiding the eyes. Optimism sometimes feels like a stretch, but cats like you know the value in taking that stretch more or less constantly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What people are expressing to you is pretty easy to catch onto. Being advanced in your knowledge of human emotion, you take this further. You feel into the absence of feeling and learn all you need to know there.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As for the art of loving and the art of being alone, both curriculums exist in the same Fine Arts Building at the University of Life. They are sister programs in the interdisciplinary track.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When they ask you why you made X choice instead of Y choice, you may not have a great line of reasoning to impart. Suffice it to say, much comes to you by way of human instinct.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It will be a thrill to touch a milepost on the way to a goal. These moments need to be celebrated big-time. It's an important moment in the brain chemistry that plays into a successful cycle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You turn to community to learn, feel love, give of your talents and make a difference to others. Even so, you'll relish being alone after being happily depleted by your community.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don't have to explain everything you do, not even to yourself. In fact, today, explaining would only slow you down, diminish the mystery and put a damper on the magic.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll be concerned with matters of respect, giving it to those who deserve it and acting in such a way that you deserve it from yourself. Whether you get it from others is a moot point. Abide by your own value system.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.