ARIES (March 21-April 19). Competent people are attracted to you and will offer help doing just the thing you need. This is partly due to magical happenstance and partly because you notice and encourage the skill and talent of those around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could be the most confident person in the world and it wouldn't make a bit of difference in how much a certain someone likes you. It's how you make that person feel that moves the needle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've known all along that there's much that can only be accomplished through being around and learning from people who are different from yourself. These days, the diversity of your group is a success key.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Even driven people don't get after it at top speed through the whole journey. Comfort, sleep, inactivity, silliness and even counter-productivity are all states that have a place in the cycle of growth and attainment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The world looks fresh; the world looks broken. It's the same world, just a different mindset guiding the eyes. Optimism sometimes feels like a stretch, but cats like you know the value in taking that stretch more or less constantly.