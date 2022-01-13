ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't know how interesting you are, and that is a hefty part of your appeal. You'll like the kind of attention you draw today from a smart, subtle admirer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone would appreciate if your likes and dislikes were the same as theirs, but you're no conformist. Instead of expressing differences, steer clear of certain subjects altogether as you head toward common ground.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Shopping isn't necessarily buying. Perhaps the only way to accomplish the former without the latter today is to leave your wallet at home while you go deeper in the investigation of your options.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Take your work to a new environment. Being able to focus without distraction will make you twice as productive as you would be in the hubbub of familiar surroundings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's one of those high-energy days when you know what you want and you go for it in a big way. Your object of desire has a glittery appeal, yet it will quickly wash out against the brightness of the journey itself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Stand back, take a breath and see your situation anew. Are you handing your power over to someone else? Self-respect is a renewable resource, but if you don't give it away, you'll still have it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't forget that over your lifetime, you've changed in all kinds of ways. The song says to "pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and start all over again." Today it's as easy to sing as it is to accomplish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Remember when these rules you abide by were brand-new to you? Now it's second nature to drive inside the lines. Enjoy your current mastery. You'll soon be in a different situation where you'll learn anew.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You may feel that you know all there is to know about a certain situation. Is it true? Put yourself to the test. Teach others. If you have holes in your knowledge, they'll show you where they are so you can patch them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you could only do one thing to make your life more enjoyable, less stressful and better all around, the top contender is this: sleep. What would you have to do to get excellent and plentiful z's?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). An idea is forming. It's not quite in the frame yet, but thoughts and feelings are coming together. By Monday you'll have a clear picture of what you want to do next.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Temptation abounds. Deprivation makes things worse. Buy the small portion. Treat yourself to a little. A treat, by definition, is something you don't get very often.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

