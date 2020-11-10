LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your life is growing in dimension, and you're taking on more. It's not just your slice of life that's growing either. You're seeing more to life in general. Here comes an element of the bizarre and fantastic.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You used to think that you knew your limits and abilities, but now you realize that you have no idea what is possible until you get in there and make things happen -- or not. You've the guts to find out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know what people want you to say, but a rebellious surge disallows it. Anyway, you're confident and creative enough to serve them up more than what they want, that is to say, what they need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Advice may sound like criticism, but there's still something valuable in it if you can get past the tone. The smaller you make your ego, the bigger you can make your brain.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's easy to be influenced by an overly excited and worried world. Take a deep breath and count your exhale as "one." Keep repeating, and by 10, you'll be calmer and more empowered.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You deserve the opportunity to grow and develop in your own way. Once you mentally separate yourself from a culture that bosses you around and boxes you into a role, you'll start to see a unique path.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

