ARIES (March 21-April 19). Notice who you are with different people. Surrounding yourself with those who tend to bring out the best side of you is easier than using up your willpower on striving.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some people are predisposed to have an opinion, even on matters that have nothing to do with them. Keeping your business on a need-to-know basis is best for everyone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be learning new material. It is natural for the mind to find shortcuts in the form of assumptions. Though, in the end, this will only limit your understanding. Go slow. Ask many questions.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Relationship tension is easily remedied. Instead of struggling, give in. Instead of determining who is right, agree to be the one who is wrong. Fallible people win today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are like an amplifier today because everything you touch becomes more than it was -- or at least louder. Most appreciate how you enliven the environment and even the ones who don't secretly do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Put your doubts aside and join up with others. A well-matched collaboration will yield solid results. A not-so-well matched collaboration will still be better than doing it yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may not understand what another person hopes to gain from a situation, but you can assume the best of intentions are at play. Also, give yourself a pat on the back for caring this much.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Coincidence indicates that a grand plan is coming together. Log in your requests now. If you don't know where to send them, address them to the universe and send them on the wind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are those who will attribute qualities to you that you may not possess. Gently educate the misguided by being who you are, only a little louder than you normally would have to.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've been known to give tenderness, hugs and a sympathetic ear when that's what's called for. You've also been known to communicate assertively and directly, which is what you'll need to do today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you feel like you have to explain and give supporting evidence to what you're saying, then you might be talking to the wrong person. Evaluate the situation from further back.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're a complex being, receptive to all kinds of signals coming from a wide range of places. From time to time, processing it all makes you moody. Some of the moods you don't have to name. Just let them pass.
