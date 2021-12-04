ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are plenty of good ideas zinging around, but without a structure for accountability it will be difficult to get people to do what they say they'll do. Make a deadline-based plan including verification, reward and punishment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When something doesn't work the first few times, it's hard to know whether you need more tries or an entirely different approach. In the current case, it's a little of both. Do more research.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While you're no slave to the clock, you can't get around the fact that the world runs on agreements around when and where. To avoid rushing around, give yourself a wide margin for the unexpected glitch.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As you check your current status against where you'd like to be, give yourself plenty of credit for things like taking care of yourself. Because getting to the goal won't be half as important as how you feel when you get there.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Context will be extremely important to making the right impression. Meet in a place that will keep you feeling comfortable and powerful. Bonus points for good lighting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People on the same team won't necessarily act like they are. They may be overly competitive and noncollaborative. The important thing is to stay relaxed and alert. This dynamic will only sharpen your game.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You?d love to know what?s coming up, but this is no time to stare into the ethereal mist. Make it happen. Choose your adventure, plan it and get busy creating a destiny worthy of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). New ventures will be meaty and will come with a side order of inconvenience and a big glass of chaos to wash it all down. Hang in there for the complimentary dessert, as sweet as it is just.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you're caught in the traffic jams of life, stay patient. Even the most monumental of accomplishments can only happen on a moment-to-moment basis.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). An endeavor will be so involving, you'll slip into a state of flow. It's just you and the task at hand. The input or reaction of the outside world will mean nothing to you -- if you notice it at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll have no problem getting attention, but what matters is what happens afterward. Make it count. Be ready to lead people somewhere. This is a perfect time to prepare.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are those whose relationship with the truth is tenuous at best. Maybe half of what they say is real, but which half? Take the whole expression as metaphor though, and a deeper truth emerges.

