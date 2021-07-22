LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). More togetherness may not be the answer. Brilliant affiliations require space and freedom. Relationships shine when there is enough atmosphere around them to let the light beams bounce, stretch and gleam.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People feel comfortable and open around you. The flow of information might be a little more than you bargained for. Stay focused on what's good for everyone and you'll sense where the healthy boundaries need to be erected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a time to say yes to everything, and you've already been there and done it. Now you have many more options than you have time to properly fulfill, and it's time to start saying no.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Take care of responsibilities as early in the day as possible so you can seize an afternoon adventure. The lead will be as subtle as a thread. One tug and everything starts to open.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because you make it look easy, someone will say, "I could have done that," and maybe so, but they didn't. Be proud of your choices and your timing. Your strut is earned.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No need to chase assets or hide flaws. Instead, look around and ask, "What more can I accept here?" A power surge comes from letting go of that energy drain known as resistance.

