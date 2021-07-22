ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're physically strong. When you move, life moves with and because of you. A sense of connection prevails. The ground, the trees, the air -- the whole universe breathes with you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Ambition is a form of optimism. It's a quality that has its drawbacks, but there's something innocent and playful about this latest ambition of yours, which will set an interesting chain of events in motion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Gather up inspiration. It may feel passive at first, but you need to take things in before you can expect yourself to turn out good work. What expands your dreaming power expands your doing power, too.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Eliminate the obvious distractions, activities that occupy time without feeding you in any meaningful way -- the equivalent to junk food. Good things rush in to fill the void.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People want to please you. While you'd love it if they could figure out how to do this on their own, it's a lot easier just to share your preferences, clarify your boundaries and make your expectations known.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To achieve what someone has, learn the routines that brought the result. Ask for the steps, and learn the best practices. What you want is so doable with consistent effort.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). More togetherness may not be the answer. Brilliant affiliations require space and freedom. Relationships shine when there is enough atmosphere around them to let the light beams bounce, stretch and gleam.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People feel comfortable and open around you. The flow of information might be a little more than you bargained for. Stay focused on what's good for everyone and you'll sense where the healthy boundaries need to be erected.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a time to say yes to everything, and you've already been there and done it. Now you have many more options than you have time to properly fulfill, and it's time to start saying no.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Take care of responsibilities as early in the day as possible so you can seize an afternoon adventure. The lead will be as subtle as a thread. One tug and everything starts to open.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because you make it look easy, someone will say, "I could have done that," and maybe so, but they didn't. Be proud of your choices and your timing. Your strut is earned.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No need to chase assets or hide flaws. Instead, look around and ask, "What more can I accept here?" A power surge comes from letting go of that energy drain known as resistance.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.