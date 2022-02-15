ARIES (March 21-April 19). Take some of the pressure off yourself. You don't have to change the world. The world will change -- you can count on that -- and you'll be there hand in hand with it through the passage.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will grow in power as you grow in love. Assess what is important to you. Consider the price you are willing to pay to make this area of your life conform to your ideals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Distant people root for your success. You can accept the support and leave it at that or take it further by inviting them into your world with a gesture to kick off the friendship.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know your story better than anyone. Where you've been, what you've seen and what you think about it is all yours. And you're allowed at any point to change your thinking, find a new spin or rewrite it as you wish.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You live courageously and don't even realize it. Sometimes it's daring just to be the first person to say hello or to be the one who takes the initiative to make things nicer for people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your best will rate somewhere between "good enough" and "way more than the situation needs." Watch for the feedback. Go until you get their smile, their comfort, then stop. Don't sell it when it's already sold.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Beginnings are always harder. You have to be brave and willing to withstand some degree of discomfort while you get used to things, then the job gets easier once you're in the middle of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's no need to take on the grand complexities of the universe. You'll make a difference heading in the opposite direction, simplifying things, ordering them better or making them more accessible to all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It doesn't matter if you're sweet to yourself or someone else first; it's the kindness that makes a difference, not where it's going. Keep it flowing and soon it will be like love is everywhere.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There will be moments of losing yourself in the task, becoming one with it, being its puppet one moment, its master the next, back and forth. Because of this, your choice of task is crucial.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When socializing, vigilant effort can have the opposite from intended effect unless it looks, from the outside, to be rather breezy. If you don't quite pull it off, you will in time. It can take years to perfect a "casual" move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your curiosity, appetite and attractions are your guides. Be bold enough to follow without concern for what's reasonable. It's not for you to say what's possible or impossible. The world will show you where you're needed.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

