ARIES (March 21-April 19). For some, suffering is the method of bonding they know and do best. For others, complaining is among the easiest ways to find common ground. When people vent, can you see it as their way of seeking connection with you?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Every melodrama needs a villain. The superhero needs a nemesis, the fairytale an evil queen. Someone has to be the bad guy. In today's conflict, it's definitely the other person. Unless you're the other person -- then it's you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll take the initiative and reach out. You're willing to risk rejection for the possibility of making a new friend. As with many risks, there is an advantage to being first. You'll be sweetly rewarded for this today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't typically broadcast your talents. You fear sounding immodest or being misunderstood and vulnerable to criticism. But others need to know about you, otherwise you won't be included in a way that fits your strengths.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be more creative after you've tidied up. The clean surfaces of your surroundings will brighten your thinking and send a message to your subconscious (and anyone else who happens to come over) that all is well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're reasonably comfortable, but the nagging voice inside you is calling out for more -- more delight, more closeness, more adventure. The slightest move outside the familiar will tip you onto this bright, new track.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anyone can notice fresh beauty, though few see the breathtaking splendor of the commonplace as you do today -- the sky, the dog's fur, the shapes and shadows that will never again be quite the same as they are today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Whatever you do, it's only human. Social awkwardness has no expression from this expansive place in the mind and heart. You're learning; everyone else is learning, too. You're teaching; everyone else is teaching, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You work purposefully to make progress, to get to completion or maybe just to feel the motion of it. Some you meet seem content to amble and enjoy. While you appreciate their perspective, you can't imagine sharing it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll get something done in an established group -- a grand social machine with rules, systems and methods for getting results. Your sensitivity and diplomacy will be grease for these turning wheels.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Financial success is a direct result of forethought, planning and follow-through. It doesn't have to be complicated. For instance, assess what you have before shopping. A simple win occurs as a direct result of this practice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What you admire in others is either 1) in you, too, or 2) absolutely missing in you, therefore you need the ones who have it. Whatever the case, it is most auspicious to make your appreciation known. Alliances get formed.