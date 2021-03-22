ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's no definitively correct way to run your life, but it does go better when you follow your own code. If you can't seem to stick to a rule, change it to one you'll be more likely to keep.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It takes courage to be oneself, especially where a strong authority figure is present. Even a benevolent leader creates an atmosphere of compliance. Give yourself props for each time you are daringly yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your life holds many reward systems, most of which have been unconsciously set up. Now that you know what outcome you'd like to see, you can consciously set up a reward system aligned with that outcome.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People won't mention problems if no one asks. You have a spidey sense about such things and should definitely follow it. You'll save yourself from the trouble that would come if small, easily handleable problems went ignored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The reason justice departments have anonymous tip lines is that the truth often comes from anonymous sources. You can effectively apply this principle to solving a mystery.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll come to an impasse -- as good an excuse as any to return to the fundamentals. Some of the foundations laid long ago have settled badly. This can be fixed! Foundation jacking isn't just for old houses.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A key part of relationships is watching out for one another. You'll definitely show up to the task, though you might do so quietly and from a supportive distance, ready to assert yourself only as needed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because you can make something work doesn't mean you should. What if you knew that what you really wanted was guaranteed to come with only a few more changes, a little more work and a willingness to hold out? Well, it is.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Perhaps it isn't possible to get to the bottom of a mystery. However, you could definitely learn enough to advance to a more secure place where the wilder speculations have been resolved.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've a strong appetite now, not for food but for other things that make life delicious. Approach as you would a buffet, taking taste-sized samples so as not to make yourself uncomfortably full.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You could piece together your own education on the matter for free, but you've done so much of this. Give yourself a break and save yourself time. Pay for quality training.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Because you listen to people, they tell you things they wouldn't mention to other people. Today, your best responses will be nonverbal and have to do with holding a soft, receptive space.
