LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A key part of relationships is watching out for one another. You'll definitely show up to the task, though you might do so quietly and from a supportive distance, ready to assert yourself only as needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because you can make something work doesn't mean you should. What if you knew that what you really wanted was guaranteed to come with only a few more changes, a little more work and a willingness to hold out? Well, it is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Perhaps it isn't possible to get to the bottom of a mystery. However, you could definitely learn enough to advance to a more secure place where the wilder speculations have been resolved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've a strong appetite now, not for food but for other things that make life delicious. Approach as you would a buffet, taking taste-sized samples so as not to make yourself uncomfortably full.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You could piece together your own education on the matter for free, but you've done so much of this. Give yourself a break and save yourself time. Pay for quality training.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Because you listen to people, they tell you things they wouldn't mention to other people. Today, your best responses will be nonverbal and have to do with holding a soft, receptive space.

