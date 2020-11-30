ARIES (March 21-April 19). The time to do the thing you want to do is right now, while you still want it, while it's on your radar and within your reach, while it's ripe with potential. Grab and go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know very well that you don't have to be deeply in love with what you're doing to be successful at it. You'll dig in and make something happen with nothing more than a sense of duty and a handful of private reasons.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You think you have an accurate view of someone, but until you can build a case by witnessing actual patterns of behavior, you just don't know. Be patient, and collect the data.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Winning that little contest is a rush, but not as fortifying as the long-term stability you get from showing up your purpose day after day with the intention of doing what needs to be done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can use what you are learning in more ways than you currently are. Think of how you might apply your skill in a different but related field, genre or location. Opportunities crop up once you open your mind in this way.