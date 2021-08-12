LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Life often meets your expectation. This is why you avoid seeing things as dire or less than optimum. Truly, there is much to work with in your environment today. These strange conditions might even be ideal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In a quiet moment, you may notice that you are missing someone. Follow the pang -- reach out and share. It will bring good fortune and, possibly, healing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're the boss. Keep it simple and life will follow the order you set for it. Pick just one plan. Then, before you talk to anyone or make a move, envision how you want things to go down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Our weaknesses are our greatest advantages. How are we going to use them if we don't know what they are? This is what makes the feedback of enemies, frenemies and the rude general public so extremely valuable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If courage had form -- if it could be heaped into mounds like gold or gathered up like blossoms -- you'd see that you somehow have much more of it than can actually fit inside you. Use it indiscriminately. You've plenty!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The displacement you feel is likely the result of overthinking. No one will say your due diligence was lacking! After you've exhausted all reason, an intuitive logic will take over to quietly guide you home.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

