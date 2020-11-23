ARIES (March 21-April 19). One way to leave a party is to slip out without saying goodbye. It's quick, but it only works well in a lively crowd. There's something you want to get out of. You dread a long discussion. Wait for a diversion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It would be easy to blame a new person for what the old person did. You'll know you're doing this because your reaction will be disproportionate to what caused it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If the meaning of life is to give life meaning, you'll be most fulfilled by today's experience. You take it all in, make sense of it and then assign significance accordingly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In an effort to be strong, you might tell yourself that you don't care (when you do) or that you're fine with discomfort (that is heading toward unbearable). Get to a safe place where you can rectify your feelings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They say what's not given freely is not worth having. On the other hand, some people are never going to give freely or fairly, so you have to extract your dues when you can instead of waiting for benevolent disbursement.