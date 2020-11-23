ARIES (March 21-April 19). One way to leave a party is to slip out without saying goodbye. It's quick, but it only works well in a lively crowd. There's something you want to get out of. You dread a long discussion. Wait for a diversion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It would be easy to blame a new person for what the old person did. You'll know you're doing this because your reaction will be disproportionate to what caused it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If the meaning of life is to give life meaning, you'll be most fulfilled by today's experience. You take it all in, make sense of it and then assign significance accordingly.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In an effort to be strong, you might tell yourself that you don't care (when you do) or that you're fine with discomfort (that is heading toward unbearable). Get to a safe place where you can rectify your feelings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They say what's not given freely is not worth having. On the other hand, some people are never going to give freely or fairly, so you have to extract your dues when you can instead of waiting for benevolent disbursement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll find it hard to put a price on something, but you must, or you're not going to be able to exchange it for what you need. Value is subjective, but you'll find the sweet spot where a deal can be struck.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't need to change anything about yourself today, though you may need to change who you're sharing yourself with. The ones who get you will be curious, playful and delighted by your quirks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). We constantly cast one another in roles according to what we each need in our lives. Play the role you were cast in if it suits you, but don't believe for a minute it's who you are. You're the actor, not the part.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Focus and it's yours. Get ahead of potential attention syphons. Think about what might distract you, and then make contingency plans to prevent those outcomes. With disruptions to a minimum, you're unstoppable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You may say that you don't want to get involved, but you can't help but notice what the people you love are dealing with. Even so, resist the impulse to fix people's problems for them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Presentation is important. Don't leave it up to the fates. The power play is to give people something to focus on. Later, they're going to talk. If you're proactive, you'll greatly influence what they talk about.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A bit of soul searching will be in order, but it's not a long, deep process. This is a quick check-in to see how the move you're thinking about measures up to basic tenets, such as the Golden Rule.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
