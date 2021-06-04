LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Stories don't last if they are not told and retold. So don't worry about whether you said it before, especially if it's part of your family heritage. Say it again. You learn and share something a little different every time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will be remarkably versatile in your approach to love. You can be intellectual about it, imaginative, intuitive or kinesthetic, reading all you need to know in the language of gestures and movements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't have to have the same taste as someone to appreciate your connection. You'll experience things together, each with a takeaway that is different from and enhanced by the other.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't think about it much, nor do you walk around feeling any different from anyone else. And yet, your unique past has made you stronger. You continue to draw strength and ideas from what you learned back there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It could be considered a stretch to put today's task in the category of "fun," but it's the sort of job that is easier to do than avoid. Also, being the one who handles things without hesitation or complaint makes you awesome.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You prefer to surround yourself with items that have use and meaning to you; otherwise, it's more to organize with very little reward for doing so. What story do your material possessions tell about you?

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

