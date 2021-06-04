ARIES (March 21-April 19). You appreciate the people who tune into you without making you work for it. You don't have to raise your voice to be heard. It is with soft insistence that you make your point or get your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll take notice of those who seem to be misreading reality. They likely have a personal motive for doing so, but who doesn't? That's the thing about reality -- everyone gets to have one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As infinite as your soul may be, you've plenty of internal resources that are as exhaustible as any external resource. Come from a soulful place and avoid depletion.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Often, from inside a dream, you don't realize that you're dreaming until you start coming out of the thing. At that point, you can see the available option of waking up. Today brings a similar dynamic.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you didn't plan it just right, or maybe you left just the opening that destiny needed to stick a hand in. So waste no time in worry. Use what you have then back off and accept the assist.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The marketplace will take whatever money you have to throw at it. If you want to fix the problem for $10, you can. If you want to fix it for $10,000, you can. Get informed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Stories don't last if they are not told and retold. So don't worry about whether you said it before, especially if it's part of your family heritage. Say it again. You learn and share something a little different every time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will be remarkably versatile in your approach to love. You can be intellectual about it, imaginative, intuitive or kinesthetic, reading all you need to know in the language of gestures and movements.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't have to have the same taste as someone to appreciate your connection. You'll experience things together, each with a takeaway that is different from and enhanced by the other.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't think about it much, nor do you walk around feeling any different from anyone else. And yet, your unique past has made you stronger. You continue to draw strength and ideas from what you learned back there.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It could be considered a stretch to put today's task in the category of "fun," but it's the sort of job that is easier to do than avoid. Also, being the one who handles things without hesitation or complaint makes you awesome.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You prefer to surround yourself with items that have use and meaning to you; otherwise, it's more to organize with very little reward for doing so. What story do your material possessions tell about you?
