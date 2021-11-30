ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have restricted yourself. Now, it's tempting to lift that restriction, break the rule or change the plan. Something's got to give -- you still get to choose exactly what.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In some ways, you grew up fast. Gaps in your development, steps that got missed when you were leaping into adulthood, can still be filled in. Anything that inspires a childlike glee in you will help.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are drawn to success stories, and you'll enjoy hearing of impressive achievements. You're starting to get the sneaking suspicion that you have what it takes to do the same.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're willing to question who you are and what you stand for because you understand, at a deep level, that these things can change. You're always developing and growing, which is why new wonders will keep opening to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It feels like you keep having to find your own way over and over. This lack of role models can be remedied. There are many who would beautifully support you if they only knew what you needed. Reach out and talk about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you relax and enjoy yourself, will your appetite for enjoyment grow? Yes. It will, and it should. Can you name a good reason why your life shouldn't be a pleasure?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You love to see them smile, but there's a point in which this would require you to sacrifice your own. Don't let it happen. There's only one smile you're really responsible for, and the others are all add-ons.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Oversharing is a symptom of the times, though one to avoid now as it runs counter to the mysterious persona that is working so well for you. Keep your cards close to the vest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You tend to see anger as a negative emotion, and it can be, but it can also be a driving force -- the energy needed to fuel a swift change, learn a lesson or erect a boundary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To maintain an open mind, one door, the door of possibility, must be kept open. It's a heavy door and if there's nothing stopping it, it will close on its own. Optimism makes a solid doorstop.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Humanity is the virtue you are most known for. They won't always tell you, but the way you flow love, kindness and social intelligence through your days makes for a fuller experience for all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Certain individuals are hard to relax around. This makes them difficult to read, which could put you at a disadvantage. Calm yourself so nervous, self-conscious energy can't interfere with your awareness.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

