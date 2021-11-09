ARIES (March 21-April 19). The first few bars of a song will take you back in time. It will be lucky for you to treat the memory as an invitation to reconnect, review a lesson or marvel at your journey thus far.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Within the limitations of these circumstances, you can still construct a life of your own choosing. Because these surroundings are so familiar to you, it is hard to see all your options. A friend or mentor can help.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will receive a gift, but it won't feel like yours until you use it, test it and experience it as an asset. In time, this could become an indispensable tool.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A reputation is a story, and money, in and of itself, is not a story. Reputations cannot be bought, only earned or created. Relatedly, today's financial barriers will be hurdled through nonfinancial means, and to everyone's benefit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The intention to be kind and patient must be reset. Patience in particular will seem connected to a limited reserve and once it runs out, it needs to be restored. A change of scenery can help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll witness a moving scene, or maybe it's moving because you are the witness. Your poetic heart will melt as you surrender to the poignant moment. There's no good reason to resist it!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You send out powerful, good energy to your family, and they will handle challenges more easily because of the boost but also because of the tangible support that comes with your intentions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You want to be in charge, but it's not because you need to flex or because you think you deserve the role. Leaders can open the doors for others, and you know people who need to come through those doors.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a mixed bag of tasks before you, and your enthusiasm will ebb and flow. Waning motivation is only temporary. Push on through. You are stronger than you know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your mood turns restless. There's something to adjust, but first, escape the immediate tension. Sensory input -- like a walk, a meal or music -- will reset you. You'll return with a fresh take.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The explorers before you did not know you, but they imagined you. That's why they made maps you could follow. You are fulfilling the destiny of those before you as you use the resources available to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What you expect yourself to handle can be a vote of confidence or a setup for a fall. Be kind in the matter, shooting for a level of stress that invigorates instead of depletes.

