ARIES (March 21-April 19). Media encourages all to privately rate, approve or disapprove of what we see. It's an unattractive practice that takes us out of our own lives to deal in the business of others. It's far more charismatic to tend to your own realm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's better to get into a small chunk of a project than bite into one you won't be able to finish in a day. Also, in light of the Mercury situation, you're wise to leave wide large margins for human error.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What matters to you may not be important to the others... yet. While you wait for things to come around, focus on what the group is currently about, and find your place in that.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Excellent taste is not always the easiest thing to have. The rest of the world so rarely complies. Today will be the exception. You'll have much to feast your senses on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Clean up and you'll get back what you thought you'd lost and what you'd totally forgotten about as well. Other found items will prevent you from unnecessary future purchases.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There is this hum, too low to be audible, and yet you sense it in the background. It's what the composer calls a "pad" that glues the other tones together, lending reassurances and a soft place to land.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). True power is not given; it is earned. And because truly powerful people have earned their status, they have spent time at every level and can access any as though with a dial, turning their current up or down to suit the situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will invite people to support you, but this is not an open invitation. To ask everyone would be taking away from those who really need what you do. Small groups will be lucky for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Use your feelings. Push your senses into a situation and you'll notice they can travel further into a sense of knowing than your thoughts and questions can get you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your mind is calm, your heart full. This allows for your inner grace, almost supernatural in its depth, to show itself in the kindest consideration for the feelings and reactions of others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Leaving things as they are isn't so easy. To alter the course of things, all you have to do is be there. But this principle works in your favor, too. All you have to do to make a difference is show up.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You really don't know what criteria another person is using to make a decision, and no light on the matter will come through what the person says either, as people don't even know themselves why they do the things they do.
