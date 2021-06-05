LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). True power is not given; it is earned. And because truly powerful people have earned their status, they have spent time at every level and can access any as though with a dial, turning their current up or down to suit the situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will invite people to support you, but this is not an open invitation. To ask everyone would be taking away from those who really need what you do. Small groups will be lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Use your feelings. Push your senses into a situation and you'll notice they can travel further into a sense of knowing than your thoughts and questions can get you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your mind is calm, your heart full. This allows for your inner grace, almost supernatural in its depth, to show itself in the kindest consideration for the feelings and reactions of others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Leaving things as they are isn't so easy. To alter the course of things, all you have to do is be there. But this principle works in your favor, too. All you have to do to make a difference is show up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You really don't know what criteria another person is using to make a decision, and no light on the matter will come through what the person says either, as people don't even know themselves why they do the things they do.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

