ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's noise in your head that's too cacophonous to sort. You'll do better to listen for the silence around it. Eventually, everything organizes around your own pulse, the beat that connects you to all of life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As for those things you feel you must or mustn't do, though you really don't know why, your obedience won't apply to today's little puzzle. To work this one out, you will have to forget there were ever any rules.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No one is born knowing everything. You'll glimpse a gap in your knowledge. There's no shame in ignorance -- only in pretending to know. That is what keeps people from learning.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The hours with people you do not enjoy can be like long, weary roads that lead to the wrong place. Since you can't always choose your company, you like to exercise exciting options when the choice is yours to make.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). This scene you're a part of exists in a state of tenuous balance. You've an urge to test things to understand what's important and how it works. Remove every element one by one to see what is lost or gained.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If there's no such thing as perfection, then why does today's peaceful, easy feeling seem like it just may have all the qualities of pristine goodness? The only flaw will be that it doesn't go on forever.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You need someone to agree to your plan, or to choose you over the others. A direct approach won't work. The game you're playing requires a subtle strategy. Employ principles of attraction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't yet know enough to make your next move, and to complicate matters further, not everything you're told is the truth. Instead of voicing your doubts or challenging people, keep observing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Meditations and mantras that focus on detaching from unhelpful or stressful situations, thoughts and patterns will be helpful. Deep breaths and the simple mantra, "Let it go," will do wonders.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People want what they can't have. Do you think it's mean to offer a reason for someone to reach out and then pull it away, causing them to grab at space? Maybe. Or maybe setting up such a game is a kindness -- a gift.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As for the things that make your life full and interesting: If you didn't have them, you'd pay a lot to acquire them. In fact, you already have. Don't let the newness wear off. Enjoy it like it's your first time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What was once exciting can be, in another season, quite taxing. Familiarity can ease the way or complicate everything. Tension will make or break an endeavor. You'll dance between polarizations and delight in ironies.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

