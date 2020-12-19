ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't prepare for everything. In fact, if you prepare for nothing, you'll still be OK today. You'll dip into the scene, figure out exactly what you need and go from there.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The one who avoids the question is hiding something. It's the reason that matters most though. Secrets can be kept out of graciousness, privacy or deceit.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Of course, you want the shiny, bigger-than-life, exciting enticement that's being dangled before you. Maybe you wouldn't want it under different circumstances though. Take yourself out of the situation and see what sticks.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Where wants are well-provided for, stagnation sets in. There's no need to pursue the breakthrough, innovate or elevate the thought process. Being deep and wanting more means that you are, to a certain degree, insatiable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In certain friendship circles the levels of disclosure are high, as are the competitive vibes. You're conversationally generous. You've been waiting for your turn to talk, and you should run with it when it comes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll be intrigued by those who talk about the common things a little differently. You're being introduced to a different worldview and may be inspired to explore edgier terrain.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You realize that you have, to some degree, overcome that which once would have activated your defenses and ego. You now see the game in something you used to take quite seriously.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Calm people make better decisions. Decisions made in the heat of anger, passion or retail pressure are likely to be regrettable. Hold your tongue -- also your receipts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As much as you want to share, the timing of your sharing is crucial to the development of the relationship. You want to stay in charge of it. Being overly emotional results in a loss of control.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are like the others in a group in a few key ways that matter. You're also different. Highlight the values you share for now. There will be plenty of time to challenge one another in the future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Alexander the Great learned how to govern a state from Aristotle. As Alexander applied his firsthand experience to modify his learning, he surpassed his mentor in knowledge and power. You'll do the same.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It behooves you to create offers that are a win-win. You need support. It is only when others want to see your objectives met just as badly as you do that things start moving.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
