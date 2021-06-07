ARIES (March 21-April 19). The item is worth what people will pay for it, which is to say there is zero inherent worth, only what is perceived. You'll drum up interest, demonstrate usefulness and make a sale.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Nothing is lost, though somewhere in this dance, things have drifted beyond reach. It gives you more room and reason to stretch yourself. You'll have what you need when you need it. All is well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The more fun you have, the more effective you'll be with the serious work of the day. The improvisational spirit of play will be entwined with the mysterious magic of intuition.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You let go of one attachment and life gets instantly more interesting. Don't rush to fill the void, because the offerings get even better the longer you can hold an opening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You want many to be lifted by what you put into the world, and yet, if you're too general, you'll speak to no one. Focus on the core few who will really get what you're offering and make the most of it.