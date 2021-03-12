LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People fear their vulnerability and imagine far worse outcomes than would typically occur. Opening yourself to vulnerability is the most admirable, attractive and relaxing response to the day's challenges.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Others don't know what they want, so how are you supposed to? You'll either have to help them find out what they want or create a new appetite from scratch.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The sky is a masterpiece we take for granted because it's always over us. But you won't make that mistake today. You'll choose your moments for appreciating the sky outside as well as a reflective appreciation of the sky inside you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're influential. Maybe you won't detect it, but you can be certain that people believe something different after they've interacted with you than what they believed before they encountered you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's all about thinking ahead today. You'll anticipate potential pitfalls and either avoid them or, if they are unavoidable, deal with them as quickly as possible.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The foundation of friendship is important, and you'll lay it well. It takes several more months and years to build the rest, especially the shelter that you can live inside that will weather the storms of life. Be patient and keep building.

