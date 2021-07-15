LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People often don't want what they think they do. The one asking you to solve a problem may really just want you to be in the problem with them so they can interact with you in a way they interpret as care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Humans do human things -- arrive late or don't show up, over-promise or spill the very information they are supposed to keep secret. Humans will disappoint like it's their job, which is why to forgive is divine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can tell so much by looking into a person's eyes. You are attuned to subtle energy and can easily read the glint of passion, the sparkle of affection and the glisten of humanity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though in the long sweep of human existence the notion of land ownership is fairly recent, the animals and even the plants fight for territory. In an artful and detailed way, you'll mark yours today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'd like to help someone, and helping yourself may be the very best way. Everyone must decide for themselves what habits and behaviors are optimum and how to stay healthy in body, mind and relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What looks adorable on a child can look ridiculous or even criminal on an adult. What flew like fashion one year is an embarrassment in others. The hardest thing to unlearn is the thing that once worked very well.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

