LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know how to buckle down and work hard, but that's not the best strategy for today. The situation asks you to envision solutions that are different from the ones that brought success in the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're a social genius. Not only do you play well with others, you also introduce people who wouldn't otherwise know one another. You put two and two together in a way that adds up to so much more than four.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some of the best people you know have fallen right into your life without ever being vetted in any way. You just happened upon greatness, and you will do it again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you do nothing, nothing happens. There's a time and place when "nothing" is just about the most perfect thing you could do! Not now though. Today, the risks will be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll praise someone, and it will go straight to the heart. The other thing is that people are generally skeptical of flattery, but the way you do it is so pure that it dissolves defenses.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This is a rare moment with a cosmic gift to match. What a boon! You'll have an idea about how to improve your life and, bonus, you will be completely right about it, too.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

