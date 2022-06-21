 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). An element of mystery and glamour touches your scene. There's an illusion involved here. Take your sweet time in figuring it out. Enjoy the ruse.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Fun gets put on hold so you can handle business. The grace with which you handle temporary inconvenience and mundane tasks makes all go quickly. You're soon back to what you want to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The Bulgarian philosopher Peter Deunov suggested, "The fragrance of flowers is their prayer." Similarly, your innate qualities will enhance your environs, at once inviting and exalting.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It will be exceptionally lucky to dream of tomorrow -- not of the metaphorical future but the actual day that starts after midnight. There will be an unexpected benefit to imagining, projecting and planning it all out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The action gets out of your control, but with the right attitude, this will only make it more interesting. It's a flash pot of an adventure. At the end of the day, familiar rituals bring it back to the comfort zone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's a subtle hierarchy at play. There will be some shuffling around as people settle into line. Tune into acts of dominance and deference. Excellent strategies come from astute observations.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Positioning and status will have a bearing on the outcome of interactions. Those who brag and posture indicate low status. The truly powerful don't have to prove it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A relationship will play like a game of tag. It would be a dull game if one person always pursued and the other was always running, so a change-up is good. The chaser will now be chased.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have a unique experience of the world than any creature who has ever walked it. Because you're curious about how others see it, the incurious baffle you, and there are many.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Rumination is no help, and theories that are not applied will become meaningless. You won't know until you take action. The action will be your education and, ultimately, your fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). One school of thought says happiness depends on the absence of expectation. Another says, without expectations there would be no remarkable achievements. You'll balance beautifully between the two ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll come across people who seem to speak your language, share your values, get your humor. Connections like this don't come along every day. It's worth a follow up!

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

